The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|29-1
|747
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|27-1
|713
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|28-2
|700
|3
|4. Louisville
|27-3
|641
|5
|5. UConn
|25-3
|618
|6
|6. Maryland
|25-4
|615
|7
|7. Stanford
|25-5
|550
|4
|8. UCLA
|25-4
|541
|9
|9. Mississippi St.
|25-5
|489
|10
|10. NC State
|25-4
|459
|8
|11. Northwestern
|26-3
|450
|14
|12. Gonzaga
|28-2
|447
|11
|13. Arizona
|23-6
|372
|13
|14. Oregon St.
|22-8
|331
|17
|15. Texas A&M
|22-7
|293
|12
|16. Kentucky
|21-7
|259
|15
|17. South Dakota
|27-2
|254
|20
|18. DePaul
|25-5
|247
|16
|19. Iowa
|23-6
|232
|18
|20. Indiana
|23-7
|211
|22
|21. Princeton
|24-1
|153
|23
|22. Florida St.
|22-7
|142
|19
|23. Missouri St.
|24-4
|104
|21
|24. Arizona St.
|20-10
|75
|24
|25. Arkansas
|22-7
|44
|–
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
