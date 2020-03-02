Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

March 2, 2020 1:02 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3
4. Louisville 27-3 641 5
5. UConn 25-3 618 6
6. Maryland 25-4 615 7
7. Stanford 25-5 550 4
8. UCLA 25-4 541 9
9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10
10. NC State 25-4 459 8
11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14
12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11
13. Arizona 23-6 372 13
14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17
15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12
16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15
17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20
18. DePaul 25-5 247 16
19. Iowa 23-6 232 18
20. Indiana 23-7 211 22
21. Princeton 24-1 153 23
22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19
23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21
24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24
25. Arkansas 22-7 44

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

