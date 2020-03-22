Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Dubai World Cup postponed until next year

March 22, 2020
 
The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. That’s according to an announcement from the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

