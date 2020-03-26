Listen Live Sports

The Latest: MotoGP’s Spanish GP postponed because of virus

March 26, 2020 7:22 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Spanish Grand Prix on the MotoGP circuit scheduled for May 3 has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It is the fifth MotoGP race to be canceled or postponed.

The next race at risk is the French Grand Prix on May 17 at Le Mans.

The Turkish Boxing Federation says national team member Serhat Guler and trainer Seyfullah Dumlupinar tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from an Olympic qualifying competition in London.

The federation says the boxing team went to a training camp in Sheffield on March 3 to prepare for the competition and traveled to London on March 11. All team members stayed at the same hotel and ate at the same cafeteria.

The IOC is running the qualifying competitions for boxing because governing body AIBA has been suspended.

The Turkish team competed on March 15 and 16 and returned home on March 17 after the IOC halted the competition. All team members were quarantined on return.

The federation says Guler and Dumlupinar are being treated in the hospital. Two other boxers who complained of high fever are awaiting the results of their tests.

