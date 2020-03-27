Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Russia-based basketball league cancels season

March 27, 2020 5:54 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A Russia-based basketball league with teams in five countries has abandoned its season without declaring a champion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

VTB United League CEO Ilona Korstin says it’s not appropriate to continue the season “in the current situation when borders are closed, teams can’t train at basketball arenas and clubs have to allow foreign players to go home.”

Korstin says the league will start preparing for the 2020-21 season.

Russian club BC Khimki was leading the league with an 18-1 record when it was suspended.

