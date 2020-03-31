The Latest: Slovakian club Zilina opts for bankruptcy

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Global soccer union FIFPro says seven-time Slovakian champion Zilina is opting for bankruptcy after offering players a “take it or leave it” 80% pay cut.

FIFPro says it believes Zilina is the first European club to go into liquidation since the coronavirus outbreak.

The union says Zilina “refused to negotiate with the (Slovak) player union.”

The move follows the club selling 20-year-old forward Róbert Boženík to Feyenoord in January for a reported fee of about 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million).

Zilina is second in the now-suspended Slovak league. The club played in the Champions League in 2010-11 but lost all six games in a group that included Chelsea and Marseille.

___

The Badminton World Federation has frozen the world rankings while the circuit is suspended.

The rankings have been backdated to March 17. That was the day after the last international tournament, the All England Open. They will be the basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments, whenever they are.

The world circuit is suspended to the end of April, but the BWF expects more tournaments to be put off in May and June.

It says it has yet to decide how the rankings will be unfrozen.

The BWF says “it is difficult to outline the exact procedure until we have an exact overview of what the international calendar will look like once play resumes and suspended tournaments have been rescheduled.”

With the Tokyo Olympics delayed until 2021, the BWF says it is reviewing the Olympic qualification process. It notes the consequences of freezing the world rankings does not apply to Olympic qualifying.

___

Two-time mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he believes Wimbledon will be canceled.

The All England Club board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 tournament.

The grasscourt season lasts only six weeks and Wimbledon is staged when daylight hours are the longest in Britain. The club has acknowledged the short window available to it and ruled out playing without spectators.

The French Open has been postponed from May to September.

The brother of two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray was asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement. He told BBC Radio 4: “I think so. I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments.”

___

Organizers of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Roger Federer’s hometown of Basel say ticket sales will start on schedule on Thursday.

The tournament is due to run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Organizers say tickets will be refunded “should the coronavirus crisis continue and the Swiss tennis highlight not take place.”

The ATP Tour is currently suspended until at least June.

Federer and his wife donated 1 million Swiss francs ($1.04 million) last week to help families in need in his home country during the pandemic.

Federer is a 10-time champion at the Swiss Indoors and will turn 39 before this year’s tournament. He was twice a ball boy at the event and made his debut as a player in 1998 when he was 17. He lost in the first round to Andre Agassi.

Federer posted footage on his social media accounts on Monday of him practising trick shots in his rehabilitation after surgery on his left knee in February.

___

