Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

March 2, 2020 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1600 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1514 3
3. Dayton 27-2 1453 4
4. Baylor 25-3 1395 2
5. San Diego St. 28-1 1375 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 1253 8
7. Florida St. 24-5 1164 6
8. Seton Hall 21-7 1145 13
9. Maryland 23-6 1041 9
10. Louisville 24-6 948 11
11. Creighton 22-7 843 10
12. Duke 23-6 809 7
13. Oregon 22-7 802 14
14. Villanova 22-7 779 12
15. BYU 24-7 756 17
16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24
17. Auburn 24-5 575 15
18. Iowa 20-9 492 18
19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23
20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16
21. Houston 22-7 265 25
22. Virginia 21-7 219
23. Illinois 20-9 208
24. Wisconsin 19-10 179
25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise