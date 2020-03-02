The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1600 1 2. Gonzaga 29-2 1514 3 3. Dayton 27-2 1453 4 4. Baylor 25-3 1395 2 5. San Diego St. 28-1 1375 5 6. Kentucky 24-5 1253 8 7. Florida St. 24-5 1164 6 8. Seton Hall 21-7 1145 13 9. Maryland 23-6 1041 9 10. Louisville 24-6 948 11 11. Creighton 22-7 843 10 12. Duke 23-6 809 7 13. Oregon 22-7 802 14 14. Villanova 22-7 779 12 15. BYU 24-7 756 17 16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24 17. Auburn 24-5 575 15 18. Iowa 20-9 492 18 19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23 20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16 21. Houston 22-7 265 25 22. Virginia 21-7 219 – 23. Illinois 20-9 208 – 24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 – 25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

