The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas (63)
|28-3
|1623
|1
|2. Gonzaga (1)
|31-2
|1547
|2
|3. Dayton (1)
|29-2
|1505
|3
|4. Florida St.
|26-5
|1381
|4
|5. Baylor
|26-4
|1337
|5
|6. San Diego St.
|30-2
|1279
|6
|7. Creighton
|24-7
|1154
|7
|8. Kentucky
|25-6
|1118
|8
|9. Michigan St.
|22-9
|1023
|9
|10. Villanova
|24-7
|1011
|11
|11. Duke
|25-6
|990
|10
|12. Maryland
|24-7
|924
|12
|13. Oregon
|24-7
|892
|13
|14. Louisville
|24-7
|768
|15
|15. Seton Hall
|21-9
|727
|16
|16. Virginia
|23-7
|586
|17
|17. Wisconsin
|21-10
|539
|18
|18. BYU
|24-8
|537
|14
|19. Ohio St.
|21-10
|459
|19
|20. Auburn
|25-6
|453
|20
|21. Illinois
|21-10
|263
|21
|22. Houston
|23-8
|179
|22
|23. Butler
|22-9
|165
|24
|24. West Virginia
|21-10
|159
|22
|25. Iowa
|20-11
|109
|25
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.
