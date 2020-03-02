This Week’s Men’s Top 25 Fared

1. Kansas (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

2. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday, March 9.

3. Dayton (27-2) did not play. Next: at Rhode Island, Wednesday.

4. Baylor (25-3) vs. Texas Tech. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

5. San Diego State (28-1) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

6. Kentucky (24-5) did not play. Next: vs Tennessee, Tuesday.

7. Florida State (24-5) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.

8. Seton Hall (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Wednesday.

9. Maryland (23-6) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

10. Louisville (24-6) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

11. Creighton (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday.

12. Duke (23-6) vs. NC State. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday.

13. Oregon (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

14. Villanova (22-7) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Wednesday.

15. BYU (24-7) did not play. Next: WCC Semifinals, Monday, March 9.

16. Michigan St. (20-9) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

17. Auburn (24-5) did not play. Nex: vs. Texas A&M, Wednesday.

18. Iowa (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

19. Ohio State (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Thursday.

20. Penn State (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Houston (22-7) did not play. Next: at UConn, Thursday.

22. Virginia (21-7) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

23. Illinois (20-9 did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

24. Wisconsin (19-10) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

25. Michigan (18-11) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

