Thornton, Clemson women beat Miami 71-56 at ACC tourney

March 4, 2020 8:41 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kobi Thornton scored a career-high 27points on 12-of-16 shooting and Clemson used a 16-4 run to pull away for good and beat Miami 71-56 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Amari Robinson added 14 points for No. 14 seed Clemson (8-22), which snapped an 11-game skid. The Tigers play sixth-seeded Boston College in the second round Thursday.

Thornton scored seven points during the decisive run that gave Clemson a 55-44 lead when Robinson made a short jumper at the end of the third quarter. Miami (15-15) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Beatrice Mompremier led the No. 11 seed Hurricanes with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The rest of the team shot 22% (11 of 49) from the field.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

