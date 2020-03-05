Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Long Island 6, St. Peter’s 0
Oklahoma St. 2, BYU 0
California Baptist 6, Nevada 5
Seton Hall 6, Saint Marys 1
Washington St. 16, Niagara 7
Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.