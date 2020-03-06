Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

March 6, 2020 12:37 am
 
EAST

Long Island 6, St. Peter’s 0

SOUTHEWEST

California Baptist 6, Nevada 5

Seton Hall 6, Saint Marys 1

Washington St. 16, Niagara 7

