Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A East=
Region l Championship=
Havre de Grace 63, Joppatowne 60
Region ll Championship=
Crisfield 64, Cambridge/SD 49
1A North=
Region l Championship=
Edmondson-Westside 83, Coppin Academy 34
Region ll Championship=
Benjamin Franklin High School 83, Lake Clifton 36
1A South=
Region l Championship=
Fairmont Heights 74, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 48
Region ll Championship=
Surrattsville 66, Central 62
1A West=
Region l Championship=
Oakland Southern 50, Mountain Ridge 33
Region ll Championship=
Catoctin 68, Brunswick 56
2A East=
Region l Championship=
Elkton 58, Harford Tech 48
Region ll Championship=
Wicomico 75, North Caroline 52
2A North=
Region l Championship=
New Town 65, Milford Mill 43
Region ll Championship=
Dunbar 61, Patterson 60
2A South=
Region l Championship=
Thomas Stone 58, Westlake 42
Region ll Championship=
Frederick Douglass 66, Gwynn Park 42
2A West=
Region l Championship=
Liberty 54, Century 38
Region ll Championship=
Oakdale 74, Middletown 60
3A East=
Region l Championship=
Wilde Lake 66, Centennial 63
Region ll Championship=
Atholton 62, Reservoir 60, OT
3A North=
Region l Championship=
Baltimore Poly 92, Baltimore City College 60
Region ll Championship=
C. Milton Wright 73, Edgewood 59
3A South=
Region l Championship=
St. Charles 75, Potomac 72
Region ll Championship=
Northeast – AA 58, Kent Island 56
3A West=
Region l Championship=
Frederick 55, North Hagerstown 51
Region ll Championship=
Watkins Mill 70, Damascus 66
4A East=
Region l Championship=
Arundel 63, Meade 52
Region ll Championship=
Annapolis 74, Leonardtown 61
4A North=
Region l Championship=
Parkville 58, Mergenthaler 55
Region ll Championship=
Springbrook 66, Blake 48
4A South=
Region l Championship=
Bladensburg 71, Parkdale 47
Region ll Championship=
Wise 61, Eleanor Roosevelt 59
4A West=
Region l Championship=
Winston Churchill 67, Walt Whitman 50
Region ll Championship=
Richard Montgomery 68, Clarksburg 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
