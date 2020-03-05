Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Scores

March 5, 2020 11:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A East=

Region l Championship=

Havre de Grace 63, Joppatowne 60

Region ll Championship=

Crisfield 64, Cambridge/SD 49

1A North=

Region l Championship=

Edmondson-Westside 83, Coppin Academy 34

Region ll Championship=

Benjamin Franklin High School 83, Lake Clifton 36

1A South=

Region l Championship=

Fairmont Heights 74, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 48

Region ll Championship=

Surrattsville 66, Central 62

1A West=

Region l Championship=

Oakland Southern 50, Mountain Ridge 33

Region ll Championship=

Catoctin 68, Brunswick 56

2A East=

Region l Championship=

Elkton 58, Harford Tech 48

Region ll Championship=

Wicomico 75, North Caroline 52

2A North=

Region l Championship=

New Town 65, Milford Mill 43

Region ll Championship=

Dunbar 61, Patterson 60

2A South=

Region l Championship=

Thomas Stone 58, Westlake 42

Region ll Championship=

Frederick Douglass 66, Gwynn Park 42

2A West=

Region l Championship=

Liberty 54, Century 38

Region ll Championship=

Oakdale 74, Middletown 60

3A East=

Region l Championship=

Wilde Lake 66, Centennial 63

Region ll Championship=

Atholton 62, Reservoir 60, OT

3A North=

Region l Championship=

Baltimore Poly 92, Baltimore City College 60

Region ll Championship=

C. Milton Wright 73, Edgewood 59

3A South=

Region l Championship=

St. Charles 75, Potomac 72

Region ll Championship=

Northeast – AA 58, Kent Island 56

3A West=

Region l Championship=

Frederick 55, North Hagerstown 51

Region ll Championship=

Watkins Mill 70, Damascus 66

4A East=

Region l Championship=

Arundel 63, Meade 52

Region ll Championship=

Annapolis 74, Leonardtown 61

4A North=

Region l Championship=

Parkville 58, Mergenthaler 55

Region ll Championship=

Springbrook 66, Blake 48

4A South=

Region l Championship=

Bladensburg 71, Parkdale 47

Region ll Championship=

Wise 61, Eleanor Roosevelt 59

4A West=

Region l Championship=

Winston Churchill 67, Walt Whitman 50

Region ll Championship=

Richard Montgomery 68, Clarksburg 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

