Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

John Marshall 75, Gate City 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mathews vs. Auburn, ccd. (Co-champions)

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 2=

Championship=

Gate City 64, Luray 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Class 1=

Championship=

Surry County vs. Honaker, ccd. (Co-champions)

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

