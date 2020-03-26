Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Added INF/OF Yairo Munoz to the spring-training roster. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Chris Mazza, LHP Matt Hall and LHP Jeffrey Springs to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Michael Kopech to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP James Karinchak, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP Zach Plesac and OF Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen and OF LaMonte Wade to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada, RHP Ben Heller and RHP Michael to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Trenton (EL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Randy Arozarena, LHP Anthony Banda, INF Mike Brosseau, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Brendan McKay, OF Brian O’Grady and RHP Trevor Richards to Durham (IL). Acquired INF Estaban Quiroz completing a trade with the San Diego Padres.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Santiago Espinal, LHP Thomas Pannone and RHP Jacob Waguespack to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke and 1B Kevin Cron to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, C Elias Dias and Zac Rosscup to Albuquerque (PCL). Assigned RHP Antonio Santos to minor league camp. Assigned Michael Peterson to Lancaster (CL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Nick Williams, OF Kyle Garlick, LHP Austin Davis, RHP Reggie McLain and RHP Edgar Garcia to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded 2B Esteban Quiroz to Tampa Bay.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Junior Fernandez and C Andrew Knizner to Memphis (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn and OF Scott Heineman to Nashville (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Erick Fedde to Fresno (PCL). Optioned RHP James Bourque, RHP Kyle Finnegan, INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson to Harrisburg (EL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Grant Hockin.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Devan Ahart.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OL Marcus Gilbert on a one-year contract. Placed transition tag on RB Kenyan Drake.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with CB E.J. Gaines on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OT Daryl Williams to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed QB Tyler Bray, LS Patrick Scales, DE Brent Urban, DB Artie Burns, DB Deon Bush and Jordan Lucas to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Andrew Billings and C Evan Brown.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon III to a two-year contract. Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with WR Geremy Davis.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Agreed to terms with CB Xavier Rhodes.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with DL Austin Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to a two-year contract. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Nick Dzubnar, OL Ty Sambrailo and TE MyCole Pruitt on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Peyton Barber and RB J.D. McKissic.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Patrick Curry to a two-year conract.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract extension through 2021.

National Women’s Hockey League

METROPOLITAN RIVETERS — Re-signed F Kendall Cornine.

