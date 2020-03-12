Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
Office of the Commissoner — Major League Baseball to delay 2020 opening day by at least two weeks.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Ljay Newsome to minor league camp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI Bengals — Signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jimmy Graham. Named Butch Barry senior Analyst. Promoted Luke Getsy to QB/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to WR coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced tendered exclusive rights to WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris and DT Zach Sieler.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.