Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

Office of the Commissoner — Major League Baseball to delay 2020 opening day by at least two weeks.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Ljay Newsome to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI Bengals — Signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jimmy Graham. Named Butch Barry senior Analyst. Promoted Luke Getsy to QB/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to WR coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced tendered exclusive rights to WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris and DT Zach Sieler.

