Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

March 12, 2020 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

Office of the Commissoner — Major League Baseball to delay 2020 opening day by at least two weeks.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Ljay Newsome to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

SOUTHERN ILLINIOS MINERS — Sent LHP Cole Cook to the Gateway Grizzlies.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released C Tyler Clark.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI Bengals — Signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension.

Advertisement

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jimmy Graham. Named Butch Barry senior Analyst. Promoted Luke Getsy to QB/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to WR coach.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced tendered exclusive rights to WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris and DT Zach Sieler.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point