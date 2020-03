By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed TE Anthony Auclair and WR Bryant Mitchell to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ryan McGregor to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.