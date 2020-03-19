Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

March 19, 2020 10:27 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess, OF Cedric Mullins, and INFs Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías to Triple-A Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Josh Osich to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHPs Logan Allen and Scott Moss, INFs Bobby Bradley and Yu Chang and OF Daniel Johnson to Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Released RHP Jared Hughes.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson and OF Steven Duggar to Sacramento (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OFs Austin Dean and Justin Williams, INF Edmundo Sosa and RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired DL Jurrell Casey from Tennessee for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed TE Anthony Auclair and WR Bryant Mitchell to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ryan McGregor to a three-year contract.

