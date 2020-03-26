Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Added INF/OF Yairo Munoz to the spring-training roster. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Chris Mazza, LHP Matt Hall and LHP Jeffrey Springs to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Michael Kopech to Charlotte (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Randy Arozarena, LHP Anthony Banda, INF Mike Brosseau, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Brendan McKay, OF Brian O’Grady and RHP Trevor Richards to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Santiago Espinal, LHP Thomas Pannone and RHP Jacob Waguespack to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke and 1B Kevin Cron to Reno (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — traded 2B Esteban Quiroz to Tampa Bay.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Erick Fedde to Fresno (PCL). Optioned RHP James Bourque, RHP Kyle Finnegan, INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson to Harrisburg (Double-A).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed QB Tyler Bray, LS Patrick Scales, DE Brent Urban, DB Artie Burns, DB Deon Bush and Jordan Lucas to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Andrew Billings and C Evan Brown.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon III to a two-year contract. Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a two-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with WR Geremy Davis.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to a two-year contract. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Nick Dzubnar, OL Ty Sambrailo and TE MyCole Pruitt on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Peyton Barber and RB J.D. McKissic.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract extension through 2021.
|National Women’s Hockey League
METROPOLITAN RIVETERS — Re-signed F Kendall Cornine.
