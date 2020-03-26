Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Added INF/OF Yairo Munoz to the spring-training roster. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Chris Mazza, LHP Matt Hall and LHP Jeffrey Springs to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Michael Kopech to Charlotte (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Randy Arozarena, LHP Anthony Banda, INF Mike Brosseau, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Brendan McKay, OF Brian O’Grady and RHP Trevor Richards to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Santiago Espinal, LHP Thomas Pannone and RHP Jacob Waguespack to Buffalo (IL).

Advertisement

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke and 1B Kevin Cron to Reno (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — traded 2B Esteban Quiroz to Tampa Bay.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera and RHP Erick Fedde to Fresno (PCL). Optioned RHP James Bourque, RHP Kyle Finnegan, INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson to Harrisburg (Double-A).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed QB Tyler Bray, LS Patrick Scales, DE Brent Urban, DB Artie Burns, DB Deon Bush and Jordan Lucas to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Andrew Billings and C Evan Brown.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon III to a two-year contract. Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with WR Geremy Davis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to a two-year contract. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Nick Dzubnar, OL Ty Sambrailo and TE MyCole Pruitt on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed RB Peyton Barber and RB J.D. McKissic.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a contract extension through 2021.

National Women’s Hockey League

METROPOLITAN RIVETERS — Re-signed F Kendall Cornine.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.