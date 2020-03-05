Thursday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Fined G Marcus Smart $35,000 for confronting and verbally abusing officials.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Collin McHugh to a one year contract. Designated RHP Hector Velazquez for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Kellin Deglan to minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to minor league camp.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Damien Riat to a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Reggie Cannon on a four-year contract.
CHICAGO FIRE — Agreed to a new affiliation with Forward Madison FC.
