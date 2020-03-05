Thursday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Fined G Marcus Smart $35,000 for confronting and verbally abusing officials.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Collin McHugh to a one year contract. Designated RHP Hector Velazquez for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Kellin Deglan to minor league camp.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to minor league camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Damien Riat to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Reggie Cannon on a four-year contract.

CHICAGO FIRE — Agreed to a new affiliation with Forward Madison FC.

