Tigers 13, Red Sox 9

Detroit Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 13 15 12 Totals 40 9 14 9 C.Mybin rf 2 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 3 1 1 0 R.Grene rf 2 0 1 0 M.Wlson lf 2 0 1 0 Goodrum ss 3 2 2 1 Brd Jr. cf 3 2 3 1 Alcntra ss 2 1 1 0 Cstillo rf 2 1 1 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 0 Bgaerts dh 2 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 Co.Wong ph 1 1 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 1 1 3 Mrtinez lf 3 1 2 3 B.Dixon 1b 2 1 1 0 Androli cf 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 3b 3 1 2 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 Paredes pr 2 2 0 1 Plwecki c 0 0 0 0 Schwndl dh 3 2 2 4 D L Grr ss 1 2 1 1 Bnfacio ph 1 0 0 1 J.Arauz 2b 3 0 1 0 Stk Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Ftzgrld 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Azcar lf 2 1 2 0 Ockimey 1b 3 1 1 0 A.Rmine c 3 0 1 0 Baldwin c 2 0 1 3 E.Haase c 1 1 1 2 J.Witte 3b 3 0 0 0 Cameron cf 3 0 0 0 R.Jones 3b 2 0 0 0 De.Hill cf 2 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 3 0 2 1 Cstllns 1b 1 0 0 0

Detroit 500 012 005 — 13 Boston 311 000 103 — 9

E_Azocar (1), Jones (2). DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Boston 8. 2B_Lugo (1), Bradley Jr. (1), Ockimey (1), Baldwin (2). 3B_Castillo (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cron (2), Schwindel 2 (2), Haase (2), Bradley Jr. (2), Martinez (2), De La Guerra (1). CS_Maybin (1). SF_Bonifacio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Nova 3 7 5 5 0 2 Farmer W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Soto H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Santiago H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia H, 2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 Wilson H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Cisnero 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Blackwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Springs 1 5 5 5 0 0 Bazardo 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brasier 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree L, 0-2 2 4 3 3 0 2 Aybar 1 1 0 0 0 1 Shawaryn 1 1 0 0 1 3 Kent 2-3 4 5 0 0 1 Gorst 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Cisnero (Wong), Aybar (Clemens).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs First, Sam Holbrook Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Junior Valentin.

T_3:27. A_9,310

