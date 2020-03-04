Tigers 13, Red Sox 9

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|13
|15
|12
|
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|
|C.Mybin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Wlson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Alcntra ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bgaerts dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Co.Wong ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Androli cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Lugo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes pr
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
|Plwecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|D L Grr ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bnfacio ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stk Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Azcar lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rmine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baldwin c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|E.Haase c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Witte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Jones 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De.Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cstllns 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|500
|012
|005
|—
|13
|Boston
|311
|000
|103
|—
|9
E_Azocar (1), Jones (2). DP_Detroit 0, Boston 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Boston 8. 2B_Lugo (1), Bradley Jr. (1), Ockimey (1), Baldwin (2). 3B_Castillo (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cron (2), Schwindel 2 (2), Haase (2), Bradley Jr. (2), Martinez (2), De La Guerra (1). CS_Maybin (1). SF_Bonifacio (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Farmer W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Santiago H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia H, 2
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Wilson H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cisnero
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Blackwood
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Bazardo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brasier
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree L, 0-2
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Aybar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shawaryn
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kent
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Gorst
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Cisnero (Wong), Aybar (Clemens).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs First, Sam Holbrook Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Junior Valentin.
T_3:27. A_9,310
