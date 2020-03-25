Listen Live Sports

Titans, free agent OL Sambrailo agree on 1-year contract

March 25, 2020 4:48 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Free agent offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Sambrailo spent the past three seasons with Atlanta after a two-year stint with Denver. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has played in 57 games, including 13 starts.

He has been used primarily as a tackle on both sides of the line and also at guard. The 28-year-old Sambrailo is expected to provide depth on an offensive front that has been altered over the past month by free agency.

Jack Conklin, last year’s starter at right tackle, left for the Cleveland Browns. Tennessee re-signed Dennis Kelly, who is expected to start at right tackle opposite starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Sambrailo was selected by Denver out of Colorado State in the second round of the 2015 draft. After starting in seven games over two seasons with the Broncos, he played in 44 games (including special teams) with the Falcons, including 13 last year — none of them as a starter.

The highlight of Sambrailo’s 2019 season was a 35-yard touchdown catch against the Buccaneers in a 28-22 victory.

___

