Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

March 24, 2020 9:04 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021.

The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers have decided that the Tokyo Games cannot go ahead as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The IOC says the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but they will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

