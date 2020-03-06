Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57

E. MICHIGAN (16-15)

Binelli 4-9 0-0 12, Groce 3-8 0-0 7, Toure 1-5 1-4 3, Montero 4-9 4-4 12, Spottsville 1-1 0-0 2, King 3-3 0-0 6, Morgan 2-9 1-2 6, James 3-6 0-1 6, Dillard 1-4 1-2 3, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 7-13 57.

TOLEDO (16-15)

W.Jackson 5-9 6-6 16, Knapke 4-10 7-7 16, M.Jackson 7-20 8-8 26, Littleson 7-14 0-0 19, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Alderson 1-3 0-1 2, Maranka 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 21-22 79.

Halftime_Toledo 32-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 6-20 (Binelli 4-7, Morgan 1-3, Groce 1-6, James 0-1, Montero 0-3), Toledo 10-27 (Littleson 5-10, M.Jackson 4-13, Knapke 1-2, Alderson 0-1, Saunders 0-1). Rebounds_E. Michigan 27 (Toure 5), Toledo 39 (W.Jackson 15). Assists_E. Michigan 11 (Spottsville 5), Toledo 18 (W.Jackson 7). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 20, Toledo 13. A_4,823 (7,014).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.