Toledo meets BG in MAC quarters

No. 7 seed Toledo (17-15, 9-10) vs. No. 2 seed Bowling Green (21-10, 12-6)

Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Bowling Green are prepared to face off in the MAC tourney quarterfinals. Bowling Green swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 8, when the Falcons shot 48.4 percent from the field and went 9 for 22 from 3-point territory en route to a two-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marreon Jackson has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 17-9 when scoring at least 62.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has 32 assists on 69 field goals (46.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Toledo has assists on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The Toledo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 304th among Division I teams).

