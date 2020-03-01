Sunday

1. Kansas (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

2. Baylor (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Monday.

3. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play.

4. Dayton (27-2) did not play. Next: at Rhode Island, Wednesday.

5. San Diego St. (28-1) did not play.

6. Florida St. (24-5) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.

7. Duke (23-6) did not play. Next: vs. NC State, Monday.

8. Kentucky (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Tuesday.

9. Maryland (23-6) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

10. Creighton (22-7) lost to St. John’s, 91-71.

11. Louisville (24-6) beat Virginia Tech 68-52.

12. Villanova (22-7) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

13. Seton Hall (22-7) did not play.Next: vs. No. 12 Villanova, Wednesday.

14. Oregon (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

15. Auburn (24-5) did not play.Next: vs. Texas A&M, Wednesday.

16. Penn St. (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Michigan St., Tuesday

17. BYU (24-7) did not play.

18. Iowa (20-9) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

19. Michigan (18-11) lost to No. 23 Ohio St 77-63.

20. West Virginia (19-10) did not play. Next: at Iowa St., Tuesday.

21. Colorado (21-9) lost to Stanford 72-64.

22. Texas Tech (18-11) did not play.Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Monday.

23. Ohio St. (20-9) beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63.

24. Michigan St. (20-9) did not play.Next: at No. 16 Penn St., Tuesday.

25. Houston (22-7) beat Cincinnati 68-55.

