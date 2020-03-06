Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

March 6, 2020
 
1. Kansas (27-3) did not play TCU 75-66. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday, March 9.

3. Dayton (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. George Washington, Saturday.

4. Baylor (26-3) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

5. San Diego State (29-1) beat Air Force 73-60. Next: vs. Boise State, Friday.

6. Kentucky (24-6) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

7. Florida State (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

8. Seton Hall (21-8) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Creighton, Saturday.

9. Maryland (23-7) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Michigan, Saturday.

10. Louisville (24-6) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

11. Creighton (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Seton Hall, Saturday.

12. Duke (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday.

13. Oregon (23-7) beat California 90-56. Next: vs Stanford, Saturday.

14. Villanova (23-7) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday.

15. BYU (24-7) did not play. Next: WCC Semifinals, Monday, March 9.

16. Michigan State (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19. Ohio State, Sunday.

17. Auburn (24-6) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.

18. Iowa (20-10) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

19. Ohio State (21-9) beat Illinois 71-63. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Sunday.

20. Penn State (21-9) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

21. Houston (22-8) lost to UConn 77-71. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.

22. Virginia (22-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Louisville, Saturday.

23. Illinois (20-10) at No. 19 Ohio State. Next: vs. No. 18 Iowa, Sunday.

24. Wisconsin (20-10) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

25. Michigan (19-11) beat Nebraska 82-58. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Sunday.

