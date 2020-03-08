Saturday

1. Kansas (28-3) beat Texas Tech 66-62. Next: TBA.

2. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.

3. Dayton (29-2) beat George Washington 76-51. Next: TBA.

4. Baylor (26-4) lost to West Virginia 76-64. Next: TBA.

5. San Diego State (30-2) lost to Utah State 59-56. Next: TBA.

6. Kentucky (25-6) beat Florida 71-70. Next: TBA.

7. Florida State (26-5) beat Boston College 80-52. Next: TBA.

8. Seton Hall (21-9) lost to No. 11 Creighton 77-60. Next: TBA.

9. Maryland (23-7) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Michigan, Sunday.

10. Louisville (24-7) lost to Virginia 57-54. Next: TBA.

11. Creighton (24-7) beat No. 8 Seton Hall 77-60. Next: TBA.

12. Duke (25-6) beat North Carolina 89-76. Next: TBA.

13. Oregon (24-7) beat Stanford 80-67. Next: TBA.

14. Villanova (24-7) beat Georgetown 70-69. Next: TBA.

15. BYU (24-7) did not play. Next: WCC Semifinals, Monday, March 9.

16. Michigan St. (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19. Ohio State, Sunday.

17. Auburn (25-6) beat Tennesse 85-63. Next: TBA.

18. Iowa (20-10) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

19. Ohio State (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Sunday.

20. Penn State (21-10) lost to Northwestern 80-69. Next: TBA.

21. Houston (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.

22. Virginia (23-7) beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54. Next: TBA.

23. Illinois (20-9 did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Iowa, Sunday.

24. Wisconsin (21-10) beat Indiana 60-56. Next: TBA.

25. Michigan (19-11) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Sunday.

