Top 25 Fared

March 8, 2020 3:42 pm
 
1 min read
      
1. Kansas (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St. or Iowa St., Thursday.

2. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Fransico, Monday.

3. Dayton (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass or VCU, Thursday.

4. Baylor (26-4) did not play. Next: TCU or Kansas St., Thursday.

5. San Diego State (30-2) did not play. Next: TBA.

6. Kentucky (25-6) did not play. Next: SEC Tournament.

7. Florida State (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or Miami, Thusday.

8. Seton Hall (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Thursday.

9. Maryland (24-7) beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

10. Louisville (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. ACC quarterfinal, Thursday.

11. Creighton (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Georgetown, Thursday .

12. Duke (25-6) did not play. Next: ACC quarterfinal, Thursday.

13. Oregon (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Oregon St., Thursday .

14. Villanova (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul or Xavier, Thursday.

15. BYU (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Monday.

16. Michigan St. (21-9) vs. No. 19. Ohio State. Next: Big Ten Tournament

17. Auburn (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee or Alabama, Friday.

18. Iowa (20-10) at Illinois. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

19. Ohio State (21-9) vs. No. 16 Michigan State. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

20. Penn State (21-10) did not play. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

21. Houston (23-8) beat Memphis 64-57. Next: AAC Tournament.

22. Virginia (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame or Boston College, Thursday.

23. Illinois (20-9 vs. No. 18 Iowa. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

24. Wisconsin (21-10) did not play. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

25. Michigan (19-12) lost to No. 9 Maryland 83-70. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

