Sunday

1. Kansas (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Iowa State, Thursday.

2. Gonzaga(30-2) beat San Fransico 81-77, Monday. Next: No. 15 BYU or Saint Mary’s, Tuesday.

3. Dayton (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass or VCU, Friday.

4. Florida State (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or Miami, Thursday.

5. Baylor (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Kansas State, Thursday.

6. San Diego State (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Creighton (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or Georgetown, Thursday.

8. Kentucky (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee or Alabama, Friday.

9. Michigan State (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State or Purdue, Friday.

10. Duke (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. NC State or Wake Forest or Pittsburgh, Thursday.

11. Villanova (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul or Xavier, Thursday.

12. Maryland (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State or Indiana or Nebraska, Friday.

13. Oregon (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Oregon State, Thursday.

14. BYU (24-7) vs. Saint Mary’s, Monday. Next: vs. Gonzaga or San Francisco, Tuesday.

15. Louisville (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse or Virginia Tech or North Carolina, Thursday.

16. Seton Hall (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Thursday.

17. Virginia (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame or Boston College, Thursday.

18. Wisconsin (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers or Michigan, Friday.

19. Ohio State (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

20. Auburn (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M or Missouri, Friday.

21. Illinois (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa or Minnesota or Northwestern, Friday.

22. Houston (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. SMU or Temple, Friday.

22. West Virginia (21-10) did not play. vs. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Thursday.

20. Butler (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Thursday.

25. Iowa (20-11) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Northwestern, Thursday.

