Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT Monday’s Games

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

No. 14 BYU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 BYU or Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State or Iowa State, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

No. 4 Florida State vs. Clemson or Miami, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 12:30 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor vs. TCU or Kansas State, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Creighton vs. St. John’s or Georgetown, at Madison Square Garden, New York, Noon

No. 10 Duke vs. NC State or Wake Forest or Pittsburgh, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Villanova vs. DePaul or Xavier, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Utah or Oregon State, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Louisville vs. Syracuse or Virginia Tech or North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C., 9 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. Marquette, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 9:30 p.m.

No. 17 Virginia vs. Notre Dame or Boston College, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. Purdue, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

No. 24 Butler vs. Providence, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Iowa vs. Minnesota or Northwestern, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 2:25 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 Kansas vs. Texas or Texas Tech, at Center, Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Dayton vs. UMass or VCU, at Barclays Center, New York, Noon

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 10 Duke or NC State or Wake Forest or Pittsburgh, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor vs. Oklahoma or No. 22 West Virginia, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

No. 7 Creighton vs. Providence or No. 24 Butler, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Tennessee or Alabama, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 19 Ohio State or Purdue, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Villanova vs. No. 16 Seton Hall or Marquette, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Maryland vs. Penn State or Indiana or Nebraska, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Southern Cal or Colorado or Washington State, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 17 Virginia or Notre Dame or Boston College, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, p.m.

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers or Michigan, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Noon

No. 20 Auburn vs. Texas A&M or Missouri, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois vs. No. 25 Iowa or Minnesota or Northwestern, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 2:25 p.m.

No. 22 Houston vs. SMU or Temple, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas in Big 12 championship, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.

No. 3 Dayton vs. Saint Louis or St. Bonaventure or George Mason or Saint Joseph’s, at Barclays Center, New York, Noon, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Florida State in ACC championship, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 8:30 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor in Big 12 championship, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.

No. 7 Creighton in Big East championship, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State or Florida or Mississippi or Georgia, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State vs. Maryland or Penn State or Indiana-Nebraska, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

No. 10 Duke in ACC championship, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 Villanova in Big East championship, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 19 Ohio State or Michigan State or Purdue, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon in Pac 12 championship, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

No. 15 Louisville ACC championship, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall in Big East championship, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Virginia ACC championship, at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 8:30 p.m.

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. No. 25 Iowa or No. 21 Illinois or Minnesota or Northwestern, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Auburn vs. LSU or South Carolina or Arkansas or Vanderbilt, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 Houston vs. Tulsa or Memphis or East Carolina, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

No. 22 West Virginia, in Big 12 championship, at Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.

No. 24 Butler in Big East championship, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 3 Dayton in Atlantic 10 championship

No. 8 Kentucky in SEC championship at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State in Big 10 championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Maryland in Big 10 championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 18 Wisconsin in Big 10 championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State in Big 10 championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Auburn in SEC championship at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois in Big 10 championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 Houston in AAC championship at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:15 p.m.

No. 25 Iowa in Big 10 championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

