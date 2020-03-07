Listen Live Sports

Top-4 chasing Wolves frustrated in 0-0 draw with Brighton

March 7, 2020 1:15 pm
 
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s Champions League qualification hopes were dealt a setback in a 0-0 draw with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would have moved fourth with a two-goal victory but was frustrated by a team that is only two points above the relegation zone and winless since December.

Wolves still climbed to fifth, having played a game more than Manchester United, but trail Chelsea by two points with the London club also having a game in hand.

In an afternoon of few chances, Brighton midfielder Solly March wasted the best when he shot over.

The game was a throwback to last season when Wolves struggled to beat sides at the bottom — taking just seven points from the relegated teams while also failing to beat Brighton.

Adama Traore replaced Ruben Neves in the 64th minute as Wolves looked to add some energy into their performance. He skipped into the area to find Daniel Podence and, when Lewis Dunk blocked his shot, Raul Jimenez’s follow up was gathered by Mat Ryan.

Leander Dendoncker could still have won it in the final minute for Wolves but shot over after being teed up by Podence.

Wolves travel to Greece next week to play Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

