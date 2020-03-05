Listen Live Sports

Top-seeded Colgate defeats Lehigh 83-70 in Patriot tourney

March 5, 2020 10:43 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 20 points as top-seeded Colgate led from start to finish to eliminate eighth-seeded Lehigh 83-70 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Thursday night.

The win sends the Raiders into a semifinal clash on Sunday against No. 5 seed Lafayette.

Nelly Cummings added 18 points for Colgate (24-8). Jordan Burns added 16 points with eight assists. Will Rayman had 13 points and nine rebounds. Tucker Richardson scored 11 points with nine boards.

Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (11-21), scoring 18 after halftime as Lehigh rallied to within six with less than two minutes to play. Jeameril Wilson added 16 points. Nic Lynch had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

