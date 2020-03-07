Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

March 7, 2020 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York City FC 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto FC, Achara, 1, 81st minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 22nd; Sands, New York City FC, 35th; Parks, New York City FC, 69th; Auro, Toronto FC, 87th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Logan Brown, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri, 72nd), Maxi Moralez (Gary Mackay Steven, 80th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, James Sands; Heber, Alexandru Mitrita (Valentin Castellanos, 72nd).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Ifunanyachi Achara (Patrick Mullins, 90th+3), Jozy Altidore, Erickson Gallardo (Richie Laryea, 57th).

