Towson 75, Northeastern 72

TOWSON (19-12)

Sanders 2-3 8-12 12, Tunstall 1-1 0-0 2, Betrand 3-9 2-2 8, Fobbs 7-14 2-2 18, Gibson 5-8 3-3 18, Timberlake 1-7 2-2 4, Dottin 2-3 1-1 5, Thompson 4-6 0-1 8. Totals 25-51 18-23 75.

NORTHEASTERN (15-15)

Brace 5-11 0-0 14, Roland 9-19 3-4 25, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Boursiquot 7-8 0-1 14, Walters 4-6 4-5 12, Eboigbodin 0-2 0-0 0, Emanga 1-4 0-0 3, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Strong 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 27-57 9-12 72.

Halftime_Towson 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Towson 7-16 (Gibson 5-6, Fobbs 2-4, Betrand 0-1, Dottin 0-1, Timberlake 0-4), Northeastern 9-30 (Brace 4-9, Roland 4-10, Emanga 1-3, Boursiquot 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Walters 0-1, Strong 0-2, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Boursiquot. Rebounds_Towson 28 (Fobbs 6), Northeastern 28 (Brace 7). Assists_Towson 10 (Gibson 3), Northeastern 16 (Walters 9). Total Fouls_Towson 15, Northeastern 22. A_1,803 (6,000).

