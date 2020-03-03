Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Lafayette at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.
Rutgers at Saint Josephs, ppd.
UMES 5, Delaware 3
George Washington 4, William & Mary 2
Liberty 3, Elon 0
Louisville 16, Morehead St. 3
Old Dominion 17, VMI 2
Samford at Auburn, ppd.
Virginia 16, Richmond 7
Winthrop at Wofford, ppd.
Indiana St. 5, San Diego 1
UT Martin at Evansville, ppd.
W. Michigan 8, Villanova 3
Houston Baptist 14, Prairie View A&M 4
Illinois St. 6, Arkansas 5
Tulane 18, Texas Southern 2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.