Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 3, 2020 6:57 pm
 
EAST

Lafayette at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Rutgers at Saint Josephs, ppd.

UMES 5, Delaware 3

SOUTH

George Washington 4, William & Mary 2

Liberty 3, Elon 0

Louisville 16, Morehead St. 3

Old Dominion 17, VMI 2

Samford at Auburn, ppd.

Virginia 16, Richmond 7

Winthrop at Wofford, ppd.

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 5, San Diego 1

UT Martin at Evansville, ppd.

W. Michigan 8, Villanova 3

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 14, Prairie View A&M 4

Illinois St. 6, Arkansas 5

Tulane 18, Texas Southern 2

WEST

