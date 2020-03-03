Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 3, 2020
 
EAST

Lafayette at Fairleigh Dickinson, ppd.

Rutgers at Saint Josephs, ppd.

UMES 5, Delaware 3

SOUTH

Belmont 9, W. Kentucky 7

Butler 22, St. Francis 4

Charleston Southern 3, Davidson 1

Coastal Carolina 15, Charlotte 6

Coppin St. 6, Georgetown 5

Florida St. 9, Mercer 8

George Washington 4, William & Mary 2

Georgia Southern 6, Georgia 3

Kentucky 12, Cincinnati 4

Liberty 3, Elon 0

Louisville 16, Morehead St. 3

Middle Tennessee 7, Lipscomb 6

Old Dominion 17, VMI 2

Radford 14, Norfolk St. 8

Samford at Auburn, ppd.

SC-Upstate 5, The Citadel 3

UCF 6, Jacksonville 0

Virginia 16, Richmond 7

Virginia Tech at High Point, ccd.

Wake Forest 9, Sacred Heart 0

Wichita St. 15, Air Force 4

Winthrop at Wofford, ppd.

MIDWEST

Harris-Stowe at E. Illinois, ccd.

Indiana St. 5, San Diego 1

Iowa 15, Grand View 2

Northwestern 8, Ill.-Chicago 2

UT Martin at Evansville, ppd.

W. Michigan 8, Villanova 3

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 14, Prairie View A&M 4

Illinois St. 6, Arkansas 5

Missouri St. 11, Oklahoma St. 10

Texas St. 12, Baylor 2

Texas Tech 11, UNLV 2

Tulane 18, Texas Southern 2

WEST

Saint Marys 4, San Jose St. 2

San Francisco 8, Mount St. Marys 2

