Tuesday’s Scores

March 4, 2020 12:19 am
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A East=

Region l Semifinal=

Havre de Grace 80, Perryville 36

Joppatowne 64, Col. Richardson 58

Region ll Semifinal=

Cambridge/SD 80, Snow Hill 63

Crisfield 81, Pocomoke 56

1A North=

Region l Semifinal=

Edmondson-Westside 78, Western STES 60

Region ll Semifinal=

Benjamin Franklin High School 64, New Era Academy 62

Lake Clifton 74, Baltimore Douglass 29

1A South=

Region l Semifinal=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 65, College Park Academy 60

Fairmont Heights 79, Tall Oaks 52

Region ll Semifinal=

Central 84, Chesapeake Math & IT South 65

Surrattsville 70, Friendly 54

1A West=

Region l Semifinal=

Mountain Ridge 82, Fort Hill 69

Oakland Southern 69, Allegany 39

Region ll Semifinal=

Brunswick 67, Hancock 54

Catoctin 77, Smithsburg 50

2A East=

Region l Semifinal=

Elkton 71, North Harford 52

Harford Tech 59, Fallston 39

Region ll Semifinal=

North Caroline 63, Queen Annes County 57

Wicomico 74, Parkside 60

2A North=

Region l Semifinal=

Milford Mill 72, Randallstown 56

New Town 81, Pikesville 48

Region ll Semifinal=

Dunbar 73, Sparrows Point 52

Patterson 61, Forest Park 47

2A South=

Region l Semifinal=

Thomas Stone 49, Lackey 46

Westlake 60, Harwood Southern 58

Region ll Semifinal=

Frederick Douglass 77, Largo 53

Gwynn Park 63, Calvert 44

2A West=

Region l Semifinal=

Century 59, Francis Scott Key 27

Liberty 59, Glenelg 54

Region ll Semifinal=

Middletown 69, Williamsport 51

Oakdale 94, Boonsboro 64

3A East=

Region l Semifinal=

Centennial 79, Marriotts Ridge 57

Wilde Lake 66, Westminster 45

Region ll Semifinal=

Atholton 79, Oakland Mills 68

Reservoir 36, River Hill 35

3A North=

Region l Semifinal=

Baltimore City College 75, Woodlawn 58

Baltimore Poly 94, Franklin 52

Region ll Semifinal=

C. Milton Wright 61, Kenwood 50

Edgewood 65, Bel Air 48

3A South=

Region l Semifinal=

Potomac 75, Great Mills 57

St. Charles 78, Oxon Hill 62

Region ll Semifinal=

Kent Island 69, Stephen Decatur 44

Northeast – AA 58, Easton 38

3A West=

Region l Semifinal=

Frederick 55, South Hagerstown 52

North Hagerstown 72, Linganore 71

Region ll Semifinal=

Damascus 69, Magruder 61

Watkins Mill 67, Rockville 57

4A East=

Region l Semifinal=

Arundel 79, Howard 72

Meade 73, North County 70

Region ll Semifinal=

Annapolis 72, South River 52

Leonardtown 67, Broadneck 49

4A North=

Region l Semifinal=

Mergenthaler 78, Dulaney 44

Parkville 69, Perry Hall 46

Region ll Semifinal=

Blake 64, Paint Branch 55

Springbrook 77, Sherwood 62

4A South=

Region l Semifinal=

Parkdale 71, DuVal 59

Region ll Semifinal=

Eleanor Roosevelt 62, C. H. Flowers 54

Wise 66, Bowie 50

4A West=

Region l Semifinal=

Walt Whitman 56, Wootton 43

Winston Churchill 64, Bethesda 44

Region ll Semifinal=

Clarksburg 77, Gaithersburg 60

Richard Montgomery 92, Northwest – Mtg 84

___

