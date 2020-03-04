Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A East=
Region l Semifinal=
Havre de Grace 80, Perryville 36
Joppatowne 64, Col. Richardson 58
Region ll Semifinal=
Cambridge/SD 80, Snow Hill 63
Crisfield 81, Pocomoke 56
1A North=
Region l Semifinal=
Edmondson-Westside 78, Western STES 60
Region ll Semifinal=
Benjamin Franklin High School 64, New Era Academy 62
Lake Clifton 74, Baltimore Douglass 29
1A South=
Region l Semifinal=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 65, College Park Academy 60
Fairmont Heights 79, Tall Oaks 52
Region ll Semifinal=
Central 84, Chesapeake Math & IT South 65
Surrattsville 70, Friendly 54
1A West=
Region l Semifinal=
Mountain Ridge 82, Fort Hill 69
Oakland Southern 69, Allegany 39
Region ll Semifinal=
Brunswick 67, Hancock 54
Catoctin 77, Smithsburg 50
2A East=
Region l Semifinal=
Elkton 71, North Harford 52
Harford Tech 59, Fallston 39
Region ll Semifinal=
North Caroline 63, Queen Annes County 57
Wicomico 74, Parkside 60
2A North=
Region l Semifinal=
Milford Mill 72, Randallstown 56
New Town 81, Pikesville 48
Region ll Semifinal=
Dunbar 73, Sparrows Point 52
Patterson 61, Forest Park 47
2A South=
Region l Semifinal=
Thomas Stone 49, Lackey 46
Westlake 60, Harwood Southern 58
Region ll Semifinal=
Frederick Douglass 77, Largo 53
Gwynn Park 63, Calvert 44
2A West=
Region l Semifinal=
Century 59, Francis Scott Key 27
Liberty 59, Glenelg 54
Region ll Semifinal=
Middletown 69, Williamsport 51
Oakdale 94, Boonsboro 64
3A East=
Region l Semifinal=
Centennial 79, Marriotts Ridge 57
Wilde Lake 66, Westminster 45
Region ll Semifinal=
Atholton 79, Oakland Mills 68
Reservoir 36, River Hill 35
3A North=
Region l Semifinal=
Baltimore City College 75, Woodlawn 58
Baltimore Poly 94, Franklin 52
Region ll Semifinal=
C. Milton Wright 61, Kenwood 50
Edgewood 65, Bel Air 48
3A South=
Region l Semifinal=
Potomac 75, Great Mills 57
St. Charles 78, Oxon Hill 62
Region ll Semifinal=
Kent Island 69, Stephen Decatur 44
Northeast – AA 58, Easton 38
3A West=
Region l Semifinal=
Frederick 55, South Hagerstown 52
North Hagerstown 72, Linganore 71
Region ll Semifinal=
Damascus 69, Magruder 61
Watkins Mill 67, Rockville 57
4A East=
Region l Semifinal=
Arundel 79, Howard 72
Meade 73, North County 70
Region ll Semifinal=
Annapolis 72, South River 52
Leonardtown 67, Broadneck 49
4A North=
Region l Semifinal=
Mergenthaler 78, Dulaney 44
Parkville 69, Perry Hall 46
Region ll Semifinal=
Blake 64, Paint Branch 55
Springbrook 77, Sherwood 62
4A South=
Region l Semifinal=
Parkdale 71, DuVal 59
Region ll Semifinal=
Eleanor Roosevelt 62, C. H. Flowers 54
Wise 66, Bowie 50
4A West=
Region l Semifinal=
Walt Whitman 56, Wootton 43
Winston Churchill 64, Bethesda 44
Region ll Semifinal=
Clarksburg 77, Gaithersburg 60
Richard Montgomery 92, Northwest – Mtg 84
