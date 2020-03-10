Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Scores

March 10, 2020 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Advertisement

Centreville 62, Western Branch 55

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

South County 61, Massaponax 42

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48

Norview 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45

Class 4=

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Semifinal=

King’s Fork High School 67, GW-Danville 41

Woodrow Wilson 77, Millbrook 58

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Cave Spring 64, Woodstock Central 53

Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT

John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Auburn 63, Grundy 51

Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 53, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Edison 53, Western Branch 35

James Madison 62, James River-Midlothian 42

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49

Monacan 74, Millbrook 64

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43

Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Gate City 59, Union 52

Luray 52, Strasburg 36

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Honaker 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29

Surry County 37, Riverheads 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)