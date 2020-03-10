Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 6=
Semifinal=
Centreville 62, Western Branch 55
South County 61, Massaponax 42
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48
Norview 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 45
Class 4=
Semifinal=
King’s Fork High School 67, GW-Danville 41
Woodrow Wilson 77, Millbrook 58
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Cave Spring 64, Woodstock Central 53
Lakeland 43, Western Albemarle 35
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT
John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Auburn 63, Grundy 51
Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 53, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 6=
Semifinal=
Edison 53, Western Branch 35
James Madison 62, James River-Midlothian 42
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35
Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45
Class 4=
Semifinal=
Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49
Monacan 74, Millbrook 64
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43
Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Gate City 59, Union 52
Luray 52, Strasburg 36
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Honaker 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29
Surry County 37, Riverheads 23
___
