Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Steve Lombardozzi.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Sebastion Kessay.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract. Acquired QB Nick Foles from Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for its 2020 compensatory fourth-round pick.

Advertisement

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Re-signed CB Greg Mabin.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Gerald McCoy to a three-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced that WR Daurice Fountain has signed tender. Signed CB T.J. Carrie.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OG Chance Warmack and WR Phillip Dorsett to one-year contracts. Released DB Tedric Thompson and TE Ed Dickson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Vic Beasley on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. Re-signed G Brandon Scherff to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (Wis.) — Promoted Bill Horton to men’s hockey interim head coach.

ETSU — Announced the retirement of women’s triathlon head coach Janine Pleasant.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.