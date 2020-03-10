Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber; INFs Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes; OFs Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to Triple-A Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Double-A Erie (EL). Optioned RHP Franklin Perez to Single-A Lakeland (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Gerson Moreno and Wladmir Pinto; LHPs Joey Wentz and C Cooper Johnson and C Jhon Nunez to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and LHP Nick Margevicius to Triple-A Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned OFs Rymer Liriano and Julio Rodriguez; C Joseph Odon and C Joe Hudson; LHP Manny Banuelos to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned INFs Carlos Asuaje, Trent Glambrone and Corban Joseph; OF Noel Cuevas to minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea; INF Zack Short to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Double-A Tennessee (SL). Re-assigned RHP Michael Rucker to major league camp as a non-roster invitee.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Corey Ray and RHP Trey Supak to minor league camp. Re-assigned INF Lucas Erceg; C Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry; LHPs Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small; RHPs Thomas Jankins, Drew Rasmussen and Miguel Sanchez to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Enderson Franco and OF Joe McCarthy to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned IF Cristhian Adames and C Joey Bart to minor league camp. Claimed OF Jose Siri of waivers from Seattle. Placed C Aramis Garcia on 60-day IL.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Beardsley to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Joe Dougherty.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released L Christian Kirksey.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Ka’imi Fairbairn and TE Darren Fells to contract extensions.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Reggie Gilbert to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton Devils (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Mike O’Leary to a contract.

ECHL

Office of Commisioners — Suspended Reading Royals head coach, Kirk MacDonald, for one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in the Brampton at Reading game on March 8.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brent Beaudoin to a contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Efrain Juarez to coaching staff.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Aquired D Jason Pendant from FC Sochaux-Montibellard.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Alex Huettel as offensive line coach.

