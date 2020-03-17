Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Cole Cook.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Jordan Hovey.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Trey Martin to the Southern Maryland (AL) for a player to be named later.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Tommy Miller.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Jarius Richards.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced tendered one-year contracts to K Zane Gonzalez and OL Justin Murray.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed tender on RB Brian Hill.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a two-year contract.
CHIGAGO BEARS — Released LB Leonard Floyd. Agreed to terms with
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with WR Amari Cooper on a five-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Released S AJ Howard and QB Kyle Sloter.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey and T Rick Wagner.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced tendered contracts to DE Isaac Rochell and OT Trent Scott. Placed a second-round tender on CB Michael Davis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed tender on S Anthony Harris. Announced tendered one-year contract to LB Eric Wilson. Agreed to terms with P Britton Colquitt and FB C.J. Ham.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserve list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced tendered one-year contracts to WR Kendrick Bourne and RB Matt Breida.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.