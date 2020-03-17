Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Option C Jake Rogers to Toledo (IL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Cole Cook.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Jordan Hovey.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Trey Martin to the Southern Maryland (AL) for a player to be named later.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Tommy Miller.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Jarius Richards.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced tendered one-year contracts to K Zane Gonzalez and OL Justin Murray.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed tender on RB Brian Hill. Released RB Devonta Freeman.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Leonard Floyd.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with WR Amari Cooper on a five-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Traded FB Andy Janovich to Cleveland for 2021 seventh-round pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released S AJ Howard and QB Kyle Sloter. Released LB Devon Kennard.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed tender on WR Jake Kumerow, DT Tyler Lancaster, DB Chandon Sullivan, TE Robert Tonyan and WR Allen Lazard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released TE Geoff Swaim. Placed tender on WR Keelan Cole.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced tendered contracts to DE Isaac Rochell and OT Trent Scott. Placed a second-round tender on CB Michael Davis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed tender on S Anthony Harris. Announced tendered one-year contract to LB Eric Wilson. Agreed to terms with P Britton Colquitt and FB C.J. Ham.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserve list. Placed tender on CB Mike Hilton and OL Matt Feiler.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced tendered one-year contracts to WR Kendrick Bourne and RB Matt Breida.

