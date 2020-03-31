Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

March 31, 2020 2:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Steve Lombardozzi.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB Dre Kirkpatrick. Re-signed CB Greg Mabin.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Gerald McCoy to a three-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced that WR Daurice Fountain has signed tender. Signed CB T.J. Carrie.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OG Chance Warmack and WR Phillip Dorsett to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (Wis.) — Promoted Bill Horton to men’s hockey interim head coach.

ETSU — Announced the retirement of women’s triathlon head coach Janine Pleasant.

