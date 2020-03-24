Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions, Writethru

March 24, 2020
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OL Max Garcia and S Charles Washington on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB LaRoy Reynolds. Signed WR Laquon Treadwell. Signed DE Dante Fowler to a three-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed WR Chris Moore.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Cam Newton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR JoJo Natson and CB Donovan Olumba to one-year contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with OL Oday Aboushi.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with LB Cassius Marsh. Agreed to terms with CB Rashaan Melvin. Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Eifert on a two-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Shilique Calhoun.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DB Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed TE Michael Pruitt.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Acquired QB Kyle Allen from Carolina for a fifth-round pick. Tradedd CB Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks for 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jhavonte Dean.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F David Cotton and F Jason Cotton on entry-level contracts.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a contract extension through 2021.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Clint Windsor.

