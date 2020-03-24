Tuesday’s Transactions, Writethru

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB LaRoy Reynolds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR JoJo Natson and CB Donovan Olumba to one-year contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with LB Cassius Marsh.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DB Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jhavonte Dean.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Mitchell Chaffee.

American Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F David Cotton and F Jason Cotton on entry-level contracts.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a contract extension through 2021.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Clint Windsor.

