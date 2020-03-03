Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|MLB
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF D’Arby Myers.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL).
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to one-day contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh.
D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Vålerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft.
PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Royals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Simon Lefebrve.
