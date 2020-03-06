Twins 5, Rays 3

Tampa Bay Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 1 Totals 33 5 8 5 Arzrena rf 2 1 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 2 1 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 Wallner rf 2 1 1 3 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 Gra.Kay 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Hlman 2b 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 R.Pinto ph 1 0 0 0 N.Grdon ss 1 0 1 0 J.Wndle 3b 3 1 1 1 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Chester cf 1 0 0 0 Se.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 M.Grver c 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 2 0 1 0 Sllivan lf 1 0 1 0 T.Telis 1b 1 1 0 0 O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 Adranza dh 2 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 2 0 0 0 Larnach ph 1 2 1 1 Brsseau ss 2 1 1 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 0 1 0 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0 L.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 Luc.Fox 2b 2 0 1 0 Krlloff lf 3 1 1 0 Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Smith lf 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 011 001 000 — 3 Minnesota 000 010 103 — 5

E_McKay (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Sullivan (1), Kepler (1), Gonzalez (2). HR_Wendle (2), Wallner (1), Larnach (3). SB_Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Chirinos 3 2 0 0 0 2 McKay H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarado H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 0 Covey H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 1 McClanahan H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 McGuire L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1

Minnesota Chacin 3 3 2 2 1 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 3 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2 May 1 1 1 0 1 2 Littell 1 0 0 0 2 1 Chalmers 1 0 0 0 0 3 Colina W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Covey (Gray).

PB_Garver.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Adam Bec.

T_3:05. A_7,697

