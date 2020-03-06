Listen Live Sports

Twins 5, Rays 3

March 6, 2020 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 1 Totals 33 5 8 5
Arzrena rf 2 1 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 2 1
M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 Wallner rf 2 1 1 3
Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0
Gra.Kay 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Hlman 2b 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0
R.Pinto ph 1 0 0 0 N.Grdon ss 1 0 1 0
J.Wndle 3b 3 1 1 1 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Chester cf 1 0 0 0 Se.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 M.Grver c 3 0 0 0
Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 2 0 1 0
Sllivan lf 1 0 1 0 T.Telis 1b 1 1 0 0
O’Grady cf 2 0 0 0 Adranza dh 2 0 0 0
D.Kelly 1b 2 0 0 0 Larnach ph 1 2 1 1
Brsseau ss 2 1 1 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 0 1 0
T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0 L.Adams cf 1 0 0 0
Luc.Fox 2b 2 0 1 0 Krlloff lf 3 1 1 0
Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Smith lf 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 011 001 000 3
Minnesota 000 010 103 5

E_McKay (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Sullivan (1), Kepler (1), Gonzalez (2). HR_Wendle (2), Wallner (1), Larnach (3). SB_Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Chirinos 3 2 0 0 0 2
McKay H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 0
Covey H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 1
McClanahan H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
McGuire L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Minnesota
Chacin 3 3 2 2 1 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 3
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 2
May 1 1 1 0 1 2
Littell 1 0 0 0 2 1
Chalmers 1 0 0 0 0 3
Colina W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Covey (Gray).

PB_Garver.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Adam Bec.

T_3:05. A_7,697

