Twins 5, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Arzrena rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallner rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gra.Kay 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hlman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grdon ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wndle 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chester cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sllivan lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Telis 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach ph
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Brsseau ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Krlloff lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|011
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|103
|—
|5
E_McKay (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Sullivan (1), Kepler (1), Gonzalez (2). HR_Wendle (2), Wallner (1), Larnach (3). SB_Arozarena (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McKay H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Covey H, 1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McClanahan H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McGuire L, 0-1; BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chacin
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chalmers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colina W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Covey (Gray).
PB_Garver.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Adam Bec.
T_3:05. A_7,697
