Twins 5, Tigers 1

March 3, 2020 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tigers Twins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 30 5 8 5
V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0
J.Azcar cf 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi 2b 1 0 0 0
H.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0
Clemens 2b 2 1 1 1 Rnhimer ss 1 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
K.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Cabbage ph 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 1 2 0
Paredes 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Roker pr 1 0 1 1
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Woodrow lf 1 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0
B.Dixon 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Grver c 2 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 0 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 2 2 1
Dmritte rf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 1 2 3
Bnfacio rf 1 0 0 0 Krlloff rf 1 0 0 0
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 2 0 0 0
J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0
J.Mrcer ss 2 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 100 1
Minnesota 020 010 11x 5

DP_Detroit 5, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 3. 2B_Rooker (0), Gonzalez (1). 3B_Reinheimer (0). HR_Clemens (0), Sano (0), Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tigers
Agrazal L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 2
Alexander 2 0 0 0 1 1
McKay 1 1 1 1 1 0
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Funkhouser 1 1 1 1 0 1
Adleman 1 2 1 1 0 0
Twins
Dobnak W, 2-0 3 1 0 0 0 2
Clippard H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
May H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Poppen H, 1 2 1 1 1 1 3
Colina 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Poppen (Schwindel).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth First, Brian O’Nora Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:19. A_8,595

