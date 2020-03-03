Twins 5, Tigers 1

|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Azcar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rnhimer ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabbage ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Woodrow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dmritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bnfacio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Cstro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|010
|11x
|—
|5
DP_Detroit 5, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 3, Minnesota 3. 2B_Rooker (0), Gonzalez (1). 3B_Reinheimer (0). HR_Clemens (0), Sano (0), Gonzalez (1).
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agrazal L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Alexander
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McKay
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Adleman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak W, 2-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poppen H, 1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Colina
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Poppen (Schwindel).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth First, Brian O’Nora Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:19. A_8,595
