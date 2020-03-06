Listen Live Sports

Two-time US champ Alysa Liu 4th in world juniors short

March 6, 2020 5:58 pm
 
TALLIN, Estonia (AP) — Two-time U.S. seniors champion Alysa Liu placed fourth in the short program Friday at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

Liu, 14, is too young to compete at senior worlds later this month in Montreal. Indeed, she won’t be old enough for that event until 2022 — after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ranked third among juniors, Liu didn’t skate nearly as well as at the last two national championships. She did, however, land a triple axel in combination in her program and earned 67.52 points.

She trailed Russia’s Kamila Valiyeva, who had 74.92 points, and South Korea’s Haein Lee (70.08). Another Russian, Daria Usacheva, was just ahead of Liu at 68.45.

The free skate is Saturday. No American woman has won world juniors since Rachael Flatt 12 years ago.

